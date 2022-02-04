COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in Aussie states

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:COVID-19 hospital admissions have shown signs of a stabilizing outbreak in Australia's two worst-hit states, despite hundreds of school staff testing positive.

The state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 10,698 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Friday. Compared to the state's COVID-19 figures last week, hospitalizations went down by around 200 to 2,494.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the decline was "pleasing" and the number of patients in the intensive care unit also remained at a "more constant level.

""We expect that to be a little bit slower in declining because a number of the patients have got longer length of stays in ICU when they are ventilated, but we will see that number come down as well," Chant said.

Meanwhile, as 86 percent of school children in the state were back in classrooms this week, more than 2,400 students and 600 staff from hundreds of schools have tested positive, NSW education Minister Sarah Mitchell said on Friday.