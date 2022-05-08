UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise In U.S.: NYT

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in U.S.: NYT

WASHINGTON, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising across the United States, sparking anxieties about the strain on health care, The New York Times reported on Friday.

As of Thursday, an average of more than 18,000 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals around the nation, an increase of 20 percent from two weeks ago, said the U.S. media.

"Though hospitalizations generally lag behind the trends in new cases, they remain among the most reliable kinds of data about the pandemic," said the report, adding that the U.S. official reports of positive test results were "significantly" lower than the true number of infections.

As of Thursday, the average number of new confirmed U.S. cases was almost 68,000 a day, nearly a 60 percent increase over the last two weeks, according to the database of the media. Enditem

Related Topics

New York United States Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

15 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

15 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.