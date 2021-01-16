Covid-19 in record surge

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 pandemic progressed at a record pace over the past week, with Latin America and the Caribbean bearing the brunt, according to a specialised AFP database.

Here is the state of play across the globe: - Surge in Latin America - The pandemic went on the rampage around the world over the week with 724,700 new cases recorded on average per day, a record 10 percent increase over the previous week, according to an AFP tally up to Thursday.

The increase was registered in most regions of the world, but was most marked in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the number of new cases leaped by 26 percent.

There were also increases of 18 percent in the middle East, 16 percent in Africa, 10 percent in Asia, nine percent in the United States and Canada and four percent in Europe.

This week the United States and Canada overtook Europe, recording 256,900 new infections per day, against 251,300. The two regions account for 70 percent of the new cases recorded this week around the world.

In Oceania the virus was at a standstill, with just 27 cases per day, or minus one percent.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.

- Biggest spikes - On a country level, Zambia is where the epidemic is gaining most ground, with 139 percent more infections, or 1,200 new cases per day among the countries which have registered more than 1,000 daily cases over the past week.

Spain follows with 94 percent more, or 26,700 cases; Peru 90 percent, 3,100 cases; Japan (57 percent, 6,300); and the Philippines (56 percent, 1,800).

- Biggest falls - The biggest decreases were in Denmark with 41 percent less new cases, or 1,200 per day, before Lithuania with 29 percent less or 1,300; Turkey (-21 percent, 9,800); Egypt (-21 percent, 1,000); and Switzerland (-19 percent, 2,600).

- US still has most cases, deaths - The US again had by far the highest number of new cases with 249,200 per day, a daily increase of nine percent, before the United Kingdom (53,000, -7 percent) and Brazil (51,800, 27 percent).

On a per capita basis Ireland had the most cases with 717 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The US also again registered the most deaths over the past week with 3,353 per day on average, before the United Kingdom (1,072), Mexico (984), Brazil (942), Germany (896) and South Africa (578).

- Global toll - The pandemic has officially left more than two million people dead in the world since late December 2019, according to a tally by AFP.

The US has mourned the greatest toll with 388,705, before Brazil with 207,095 and India at 151,918The number of deaths globally is broadly under-estimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.