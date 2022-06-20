UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Incidence Rises In India As Nearly 80,000 New Cases Recorded In A Week

Published June 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

COVID-19 incidence rises in India as nearly 80,000 new cases recorded in a week

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The incidence of COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise again in India, as around 80,000 new cases have been registered over the past one week.

The number of active cases has increased by almost 60 percent over the past seven days. However, the concerned health authorities have ruled out an outbreak of a fourth COVID-19 wave.

According to the official figures released by the Federal health ministry on Monday, 12,781 new cases were registered across the country, taking the total tally to 43,309,473. This was the fourth consecutive day when the number of new cases registered per day rose by over 12,000.

Besides, 18 people died from the pandemic in the country, taking the total death toll to 524,873.

Delhi once again remains one of the worst COVID-19 affected places, with 1,530 fresh infections registered on Sunday evening.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 5,542, as the positivity rate was at 8.41 percent. Three people died in Delhi due to COVID-19, according to the official figures released on Sunday evening.

The daily positivity rate in the country was recorded at 2.89 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has been 2.50 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

Presently, there are still 76,700 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 4,226 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,707,900 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 8,537 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

