COVID-19: Indian strain detected in Chinese cities

ANKARA,29 April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :China said on Thursday that COVID-19 cases of "Indian strain" have been reported in some cities of the country.

Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference that cases of the coronavirus strain found in India have also been detected in some Chinese cities, public broadcaster CGTN reported.

He said the mutation of the coronavirus has been occurring since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the country can block the transmission of different virus variants.

According to the Chinese daily Global Times, at least 11 Chinese crew members of a cargo ship tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from India, as reported on Wednesday in the Zhoushan city of the eastern Zhejiang province.

As China's Labor Day holiday approaches, Wu also emphasized the importance of normalizing pandemic measures.

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday that the country has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, all imported, including those 11 found in the Zhejiang province.

China has reported 90,642 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 4,636 deaths, since the first infections were detected in Wuhan in December 2019.