COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 804

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan's health ministry and local governments said Monday the number of COVID-19 infections stood at 804 in Japan as of 10:30 a.m. local time.

The cases from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship were calculated separately.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 31, according to the health ministry, with the figure including those from Diamond Princess that was quarantined in Yokohama, close to Tokyo.

Of the 804 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, the majority are in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which has confirmed 148 cases and previously declared a state of emergency over the situation.

Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, has 121 confirmed cases, Osaka 106, Tokyo 90, Hyogo 78 and Kanagawa Prefecture has confirmed 55 COVID-19 infections, according to the latest statistics from health ministry and local authorities.