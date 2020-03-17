UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Infections In Japan Rises To 821 Cases

Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan's health ministry and local governments said Tuesday the number of COVID-19 infections stood at a total of 821 as of 10:30 a.m. local time here.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 35 people, according to the health ministry, with the figure including those from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, close to Tokyo.

Of the 821 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, the majority are in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which has confirmed 152 cases and previously declared a state of emergency over the situation.

Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, has 123 confirmed cases, Osaka 108, Tokyo 90, Hyogo 82 and Kanagawa Prefecture has confirmed 55 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest statistics from health ministry and local authorities.

