COVID-19 Infections Keep Rising In Laos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 infections keep rising in Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :COVID-19 cases continued to increase and spread across Laos, with 2,762 new infections reported on Thursday.

According to a report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health, the country recorded 2,762 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 2,743 community cases.

The Lao capital Vientiane logged the highest number of infections with 1,355, according to the report.

Laos recorded one more death in the northern Luang Namtha province, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 665.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control urged people to be on their guard and avoid meeting with other people.

The Lao government has advised people and relevant authorities not to neglect containment and prevention measures against the pandemic.

Laos reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 24, 2020.

