COVID-19 infections reach 41,728 in Afghanistan with 95 new infections

KABUL, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 41,728.

"A total of 457 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and three patients died from complications related to the COVID-19 during the period," the ministry said in a statement.

Thirteen new recoveries have been recorded since early Monday, according to the statement.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be much higher than the official figures, as a number of patients did not visit hospitals and there was no system to register them.