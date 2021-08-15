UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Infections Rise To 351,605 In Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

COVID-19 infections rise to 351,605 in Myanmar

YANGON, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 351,605 in Myanmar after 3,419 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The release said that 199 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 13,078 so far.

A total of 267,740 patients have been recovered as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected the first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

