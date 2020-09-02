COVID-19 knocks spending by overseas visitors, students in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Spending by overseas visitors and students within New Zealand fell by half in the June 2020 quarter, down to 1.8 billion NZ Dollars (1.2 billion U.S. dollars) compared with the same period a year ago, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday.

Travel services spending has been New Zealand's biggest services export in recent years, but it plunged as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Travel services includes things like visitor spending on hotels, food, and travel within the country and course fees and rent paid by students, Stats NZ said.

"The border has been closed to new international visitors since March due to COVID-19, but spending by visitors did not stop because there were still tens of thousands of people already here," international statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said in a statement.

Just before the lockdown in mid-March, it was estimated there were 240,000-260,000 visitors in New Zealand, dropping to between 90,000 and 120,000 in August, Dolan said.

"While travel follows a seasonal pattern, this is the lowest June quarter we've seen for travel exports since 2002, now at a similar level to fruit exports," Dolan said.

Overall, services exports (including travel services) fell 41 percent in the June 2020 quarter compared with the June 2019 quarter, statistics showed.

The border closure also had an impact on transportation service exports, which was down 58 percent from the June 2019 quarter, as airlines carried very few international passengers to New Zealand in the June quarter, Dolan said.

While travel service exports measure spending by visitors and students while in New Zealand, transportation services relate to international movements of passengers and freight, as well as services associated with transportation.

Historically, transportation service exports have been New Zealand's second largest service export earner after travel services. It was ranked fifth for service exports in the June 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said.

There were also falls in crude oil and fuel imports, which was down 60 percent compared to the June 2019 quarter, as far fewer people travelled by road and air in the June 2020 quarter, statistics showed.

"With such low demand for petrol due to border closures and alert level 4 lockdown, we have seen both the price, value and volume of petroleum imports plunge," Dolan said.