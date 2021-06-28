UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Lockdown Extended In Australia's Northern Territory

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Australia's Northern Territory

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The lockdown in Australia's Northern Territory (NT) has been extended amid fears of community transmission of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced on Monday that stay-at-home orders for the greater Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield regions would be extended until at least Friday after one new case of COVID-19 was detected in the area.

"I am really sorry about this," Gunner said. "The reality is we are not out of the woods yet. Not by a long way. The risk to the community has grown in the past 24 hours. We are now in an extremely critical period." The new case, a Darwin man in his 50s, is an employee at an outback gold mine where a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new case flew from the mine in the Tanami Desert to Darwin on Friday and spent time in the community, including with seven friends who have been classified as high-risk and moved into isolation.

More than 1,600 workers from the mine have also been told to isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after authorities warned that the original case could have been infectious with the Delta variant.

Earlier on Monday, South Australia introduced restrictions as a pre-emptive strategy to prevent the potential spread of the Delta variant.

From midnight, masks will be made mandatory in high-risk settings across South Australia and highly recommended on public transport, and private gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 150 people.

"The Delta variant is highly transmissible," Premier Steven Marshall said. "We have to be very vigilant at the moment.""We are pleading with the people of South Australia to immediately go and get themselves tested, even if they have the most minor of symptoms."

Related Topics

Australia Darwin Man Gold From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

1 hour ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

2 hours ago

Over 46,000 new coronavirus cases in India

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 June 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.