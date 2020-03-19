UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Mortality Was 1.4% In Outbreak Epicentre: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

COVID-19 mortality was 1.4% in outbreak epicentre: study

Paris, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus proved deadly in 1.4 percent of all people infected in the Chinese outbreak city of Wuhan, far lower than global estimates of the killer pandemic, researchers said Thursday.

COVID-19 cases are soaring, with more than 200,000 confirmed since cases emerged in Wuhan late last year.

The World Health Organization said this month that COVID-19 proves deadly in 3.4 percent of confirmed cases.

But with limited testing capacity and confirmed cases likely to be towards the severe end of the spectrum, several experts have suggested the true mortality rate may be significantly lower.

A team of researchers in China has now reviewed eight separate public and private data sources on COVID-19 in Wuhan, and believe they have come up with a more accurate mortality estimate.

These include: data on confirmed cases with no contact with the market where the outbreak originated; confirmed air passenger cases; age distribution of confirmed cases and deaths; and time between onset and death.

They found that the probability of dying after developing COVID-19 symptoms was 1.4 percent.

