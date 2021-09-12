COVID-19 most likely originates from nature: Finnish broadcaster

HELSINKI, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:COVID-19 has originated from nature, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported on Sunday, citing Finnish researchers' findings.

This conclusion contradicted a recent report by U.S. news website The Intercept, which claimed to have obtained documents that allegedly detailed the work of a U.S.-based health organization in using Federal money to fund research in bat-borne coronavirus by China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Citing these "documents," The Intercept claimed that the current COVID-19 pandemic might have begun in a lab accident.

However, Yle said Finnish virus researchers it has interviewed believe the report by The Intercept lacked evidence to support its suggestion that the virus has escaped from the Chinese lab.

"The article does not in any way prove that the virus has escaped from the laboratory," Matti Jalasvuori, academy research fellow of the Department of Biological and Environmental Science at Finland's University of Jyvaskyla, was quoted as saying by Yle.

"It is much easier to find a virus that is easily transmitted from person to person in nature than to 'make