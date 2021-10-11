COVID-19 numbers falling in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Kyrgyzstan, according to the country's health ministry.

"Over the past 14 days, there has been an 18-percent decrease in the incidence and the registration of incidence in the range of 64 to 100 cases per day," head of the Public Health Department of the country's Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told a press briefing.

Akmatova said that since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been three spikes of infection, in July and November 2020 and July 2021.

Meanwhile, 57 new COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries, and one virus-related death have been registered in the country over the past day, according to official data.

In total, 179,336 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan, with 174,086 recoveries and 2,620 deaths. There are still 1,138 active cases in the country.