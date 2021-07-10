COVID-19 origin tracing scientific issue, not geopolitical game: media

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:The COVID-19 origin tracing should be a scientific issue rather than a geopolitical game, said an opinion article published Friday on Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened confrontation between China and the West, but optimistically speaking, it is never too late for the two sides to join hands together, especially when the whole world is still suffering from the pandemic, said the article.