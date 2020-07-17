COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil has 'plateaued': WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 outbreak in hard-hit Brazil has plateaued, the World Health Organization said Friday, urging the country to seize the opportunity to drive down transmission.

"The rise in Brazil is no longer exponential, it has plateaued," WHO health emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference.

He warned there was "absolutely no guarantee that that will go down by itself", but stressed that "there is an opportunity here now for Brazil to push the disease down."