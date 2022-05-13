COVID-19 outbreak in China continue to be curbed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :China's recent COVID-19 resurgence has continued to ease, said Lei Zhenglong with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference on Friday.

New daily local infections across the country have been less than 5,000 since May 5, and the figure fell below 2,300 on Thursday, said the NHC.

Shanghai is seeing a steady decline in the daily new cases, while Jilin is bringing the situation under control, Lei added.

With the virus containment measures showing effects in Beijing, the number of daily new infections has fallen from the peak of over 70 to 47 on Thursday, said the commission, warning about the risk of virus spread in areas with no mobility restrictions.

The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 312 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 227 were in Shanghai, data from the NHC showed on Friday.