COVID-19 outbreak reported at Greek side PAOK

Thessaloniki, Greece, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Greek Super League club PAOK Thessaloniki announced on Sunday their first coronavirus case among players.

The side was set to train for the upcoming season when the COVID-19 outbreak was verified with no other player or staff testing positive at this time.

The unidentified player has mild symptoms of the virus and is quarantined at his residence while the rest of the team trained as scheduled Sunday evening.

All PAOK players and staff will be tested again on Monday for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Greek water polo federation announced on Sunday that four more players of the men's national team have tested positive to COVID-19 and have been placed in quarantine.

On Saturday it was announced by the federation that one player had tested positive to the virus, bringing to five totally.

Further tests will be taken on Tuesday for both the men's and women's teams and practice sessions of both squads have been postponed until results are known.

Greek health officials announced on Sunday that 75 new cases of the virus have been detected in the country the last 24 hours bringing to 4,662 the total cases since the outbreak of COVID-19 with two new deaths bringing the total to 208.