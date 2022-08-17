UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation In Cambodia: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digital transformation in Cambodia: PM

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years has sped up digital transformation in the Southeast Asian country.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Puthisastra based in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said the pandemic has led to a tremendous surge in e-commerce, mobile payment and online learning.

"Now, everything has moved online, even a taxi service. The pandemic crisis has created opportunities for Cambodia to maximize the benefits of digitalization," he said.

"Not less than 3 million out of our country's nearly 4 million students had studied online during the pandemic in the last two years," he added.

Hun Sen said the COVID-19 crisis has also given rise to the e-government, saying that digital communication is faster, safer and more effective than traditional communication, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister reiterated that he would not appoint any senior officials who have no knowledge of using smartphones and applications such as WhatsApp, and Zoom.

According to the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, Cambodia has some 17.8 million internet service subscribers, exceeding the country's total population of 16 million because many people have subscribed to more than one Internet services.

The high number of Internet users has contributed to the digital development in the kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Mobile Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia Post WhatsApp Asia Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

39 minutes ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

4 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

12 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.