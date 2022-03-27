UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Induces Population Drop In 73 Pct Of U.S. Counties: Census

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

COVID-19 pandemic induces population drop in 73 pct of U.S. counties: census

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in a natural decrease last year in the population of nearly three-quarters of U.S. counties versus the two previous years, the U.S. Census Bureau has stated.

More than 73 percent of U.S. counties experienced natural decrease, or an excess of deaths over births, up from 55.5 percent in 2020 and 45.5 percent in 2019, according to the bureau's data issued on Thursday.

The biggest loss, of 159,621 residents, was in Los Angeles county in California, and all counties in Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island experienced natural decrease in 2021, said the bureau in its statistics.

The fall continued a trend in which more than half of all U.S. counties lost population over the decade from 2010, with almost all growth taking place in metropolitan areas, census officials was quoted by Reuters as saying last August.

The U.S. population grew at a slower pace in 2021 than any other year on record as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the more subdued growth of recent years, according to the bureau.

