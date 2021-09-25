COVID-19 pandemic projected to cost Philippines over 810 bln USD in next 10-40 years

MANILA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) of the Philippines said Saturday that the long-run cost of the COVID-19 pandemic to the country would reach 37 trillion pesos (730.04 billion U.S. Dollars) in the next 10 to 40 years.

"Broken down, in 2020, we lost 4.3 trillion pesos (84.84 billion U.S. dollars); in the next 10 to 40 years, we estimate that we will lose up to 37 trillion pesos (730.04 billion U.S. dollars)," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a statement.

Chua added that consumption and investment are likely to be lower in the next 10 years due to the reduced demand in sectors that require social distancing, such as tourism, restaurants, and public transportation.

Consequently, tax revenues will be lower if businesses cannot operate at 100 percent.

The head of the government agency responsible for economic development planning said the estimated total loss due to lower consumption is 4.5 trillion pesos (88.79 billion U.S. dollars). Meanwhile, the loss in private investment and returns in the same period is around 21.3 trillion pesos (420.27 billion U.S. dollars).

"We expect the economy to converge to the pre-pandemic growth path by the 10th year. While we will recover to the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2022 or early 2023, it will take several more years before we converge to our original growth path," Chua said.