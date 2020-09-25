COVID-19 pandemic wipes out 6 mln jobs in Peru

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 6 million Peruvians have been left jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Labor Minister Javier Palacios said on Thursday.

Some 8 percent of Peru's 32 million inhabitants are unemployed, with the unemployment rate as high as 15 percent in the capital Lima, said Palacios.

The National Institute of Statistics and Informatics recently reported that a total of 6,720,000 Peruvians lost their jobs as the pandemic idled economic activity.

Peru's government has adopted strict measures to contain the outbreak of the disease but is gradually reactivating the economy.