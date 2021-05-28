COVID-19 positivity rate drops in Cameroon as vaccination goes on: health minister

(@FahadShabbir)

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 positivity rate in Cameroon has been falling as the vaccination campaign goes on, Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda said.

"We have noticed for a few weeks now a considerable drop in the level of transmission of the virus in Cameroon," Manaouda told reporters on Thursday in the capital, Yaounde, after a cabinet meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in schools.

"The positivity rate has dropped from 24 percent to 7 percent.

From every indication, this second wave of the virus is getting over but we must remain vigilant," he said.

The minister attributed the falling posititity rate to an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign and residents' adherence to health guidelines such as keeping social distance and wearing face masks.

The national vaccination campaign was launched on April 12 shortly after Cameroon received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government. Enditem