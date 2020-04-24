UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Preparedness & Reponse Plan To Increase Testing Capacity, Labs: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the country's Preparedness and Response Plan on COVID-19 would prove helpful in enhancing the testing capacity and setting up of new laboratories.

In a meeting with Planning Minister Asad Umer here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said the plan launched on Thursday at international level would be a milestone in containing the spread of virus.

Qureshi said coronavirus had put negative impacts on the global financial situation, adding that developing countries like Pakistan were the most affected.

He said the step by the international community and monetary institutions to support weak economies was commendable.

Asad Umer lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Qureshi in bringing back stranded Pakistanis and drawing the attention of international community towards the challenges faced by Pakistan during the current tough situation.

