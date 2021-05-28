COVID-19 related deaths reach 150 in Maldives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Maldives has reached 150, local media citing data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) reported here Friday.

Data shared by the HPA on Thursday showed that 150 people have died of COVID-19 related illnesses in the country. There are currently 25,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of which 270 patients have been hospitalised for treatment.

Meanwhile, Vice President Faisal Naseem was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement by the President's Office.

Naseem is the head of the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) which is tasked with overseeing anti-epidemic measures.

According to the HPA, 40 percent of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021 had not received a single dose of the vaccine. The majority of cases this year have been male and between the age of 18 to 49.

A total of 60,943 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maldives since the pandemic began. 76 percent of these cases are of Maldivian nationals, while 12 percent are of Bangladeshi migrant workers, according to the HPA. Enditem