COVID-19 Shows Economics Can't Be Separated From Epidemiology: FT

Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

LONDON, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:When a serious virus is circulating, people cannot separate economics from epidemiology, the Financial Times (FT) said recently in an opinion article.

"Early and strict lockdowns were most successful in 2020 and operated well in much of Asia and the Pacific," the article said.

"This year, effective vaccines and treatments have allowed life to return closer to normal in Europe and the US, so long as countries could encourage and coerce sufficient numbers of people to be inoculated", it said.

Now, the shadow of the Omicron variant hangs over the global economy. The early evidence suggests it is much more transmissible than the Delta variant. In South Africa and Britain, Omicron cases appear to be growing at an extraordinary speed.

