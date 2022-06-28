UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Situation In China Easing Yet Fluctuating: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 situation in China easing yet fluctuating: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Remarkable progress has been made in China's COVID-19 containment work, as the resurgence is easing yet fluctuating, an official said on Tuesday.

China reported 25 new local COVID-19 infection cases on average daily from June 20 to 27, said Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission.

Infections are still being reported in some areas, Lei said, warning of the risk of community spread.

The pandemic is developing, and the COVID-19 virus is evolving, Lei said, adding that China still faces a tough situation in its COVID-19 containment.

