COVID-19 spike expected in Aussie states as Omicron subvariant emerges

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:COVID-19 cases are expected to double in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) within weeks as new Omicron BA.2 variant spreads, the state's health minister warned.

The state health department reported 14,034 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Friday. There were 998 people in hospitals, slightly up from Thursday's 991, with 39 in intensive care.

While the Omicron variant is still the dominant virus strain in NSW, the new BA.2 subvariant could quickly overtake and cases could double within the next four to six weeks, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on ThursdayPaul Griffin, infectious diseases physician and microbiologist from the University of Queensland (UQ), explained that the Omicron BA.2 variant seems to spread more rapidly than the original variant, and the actual number of cases in the state could be higher than the testing results.