UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Stimulus Bill Stalls While US Economy Shows Gains

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Covid-19 stimulus bill stalls while US economy shows gains

Washington, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :US lawmakers on Friday grappled with drama-inducing delays to President Joe Biden's massive stimulus proposal, with an economic backdrop of better-than-expected hiring in February as businesses battered by the pandemic began recruiting employees again.

Negotiations in the evenly divided Senate dragged on for more than nine hours as centrist Democrats advocating fiscal restraint sought changes to the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

The impasse -- over the amount and duration of supplemental unemployment insurance benefits for people left jobless during the pandemic -- imperils the entire bill days before the existing benefits expire for millions of Americans.

With the fate of Biden's sweeping American Rescue Plan hanging in the balance, figures signalled that the world's largest economy may finally be healing.

Payrolls jumped by 379,000 last month, which was almost double expectations and pushed the unemployment rate down slightly to 6.2 percent, the Labor Department reported.

The vast majority of the gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes the bars and restaurants that were the first to close as business restrictions to stop Covid-19 began nearly a year ago.

Yet the economy was still short 9.5 million jobs compared to February 2020 before the pandemic began, the report said.

Biden said the data underscored the need for lawmakers to approve his plan for nearly $1.9 trillion in aid, and his economic advisers said the current pace of job gains mean it would take two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

"We can't go one step forward and two steps backward," Biden said at the White House. "The rescue plan is absolutely essential to turning this around." Biden's proposal would be the third major stimulus package to help the economy weather the coronavirus crisis. It includes a range of measures such as expanded aid for small businesses and the unemployed as well as stimulus checks up to $1,400 sent directly to Americans.

An effort to include a national minimum wage hike to $15 an hour -- a Biden priority -- failed, however.

The Republican opposition has argued the overall plan is excessive, since the economy already has begun to recover.

The proposal faces a narrow path to passage in the Senate.

On Friday the chamber began an endurance test of votes on amendments to the bill, known as a vote-a-rama, only to stall at nearly the first hurdle with a battle over unemployment insurance.

Republicans on Thursday began by demanding Senate staff read the 628-page bill aloud, which took nearly 11 hours and concluded well after midnight.

Related Topics

Senate Weather World Business White House Job Chamber February May Democrats 2020 Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

10 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

10 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

9 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

9 hours ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.