UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Toll Tops 1.5 Million In Europe: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Covid-19 toll tops 1.5 million in Europe: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 1.5 million people have died from Covid-19 in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began, an AFP tally of official data showed Thursday as several countries reintroduce measures to try to stem the spread.

As of 1000 GMT, the official death toll stood at 1,500,105 in a combined 52 countries since the first fatality was recorded in the region in February 2020, the data showed.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by each country's health authorities. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

According to official statistics, Russia is the worst-affected country with 269,057 deaths, but national statistical agency Rosstat estimated the nation's death toll at almost 450,000 by the end of September using broader criteria.

Russia has also registered almost 30 percent of Europe's new daily deaths and an average of 1,246 new fatalities per day.

Britain with 144,286 and Italy with 133,415 follow Russia with Europe's next highest death tolls.

The deteriorating situation prompted Austria to enter a partial lockdown this week and violent protests erupted in Belgium and the Netherlands over tougher coronavirus restrictions.

The WHO this week warned Europe might suffer around half a million extra deaths during winter and urged measures including wearing masks, practising social distancing and expanding vaccination programmes.

But vaccination rates remain particularly low in eastern Europe, with Bulgaria, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Hungary and the Czech Republic suffering some of the world's highest death numbers relative to their populations.

The number of new deaths has been rising since mid-July, with an average of 4,210 recorded per day in the last week.

Infections last reached those levels in autumn 2020, as Europe entered a deadly second wave going into winter and before mass vaccination campaigns had started.

But the rate of increase in cases is markedly different. The number of new deaths rose fourfold in the 20 weeks between mid-July and the week of November 18 to November 24, when 29,500 were recorded.

In comparison, it took only five weeks for weekly Covid-related fatalities to jump from 7,000 to 30,000 last year as no vaccines were available to offer protection.

Infections have been increasing in Europe since early October. Officially recorded new cases reached a daily average of 369,915 between November 18 and November 24, a 14-percent increase on the preceding week.

A large number of less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected, despite intensified testing since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Died Austria Italy Belgium Bulgaria Czech Republic Macedonia Netherlands Hungary Turkish Lira February March September October November 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

6 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

16 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Corpse recovered from canal lower Barri

Corpse recovered from canal lower Barri

4 minutes ago
 PAC examines Ministry of Climate Change audit repo ..

PAC examines Ministry of Climate Change audit report for year 2019-20

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.