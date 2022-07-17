COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in N. Afghanistan

PUL-E-KHUMRI,Afghanistan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A COVID-19 immunization campaign has been launched in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, a local official said on Sunday.

Provincial public health director Massoud Ahmadi said "over 150,000 people, including men and women above 18" would receive COVID-19 vaccines across the province.

A similar campaign was also launched in Jawzjan province on Saturday.

Director of public relations office of Jawzjan provincial administration Hamidullah Darzabi said more than 100,000 people above 18 would be vaccinated in the province over the next 30 days.

Such campaigns were also launched earlier in the eastern Nangarhar and western Farah provinces.