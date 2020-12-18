UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery To Poor Countries To Start In Early 2021: WHO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization and partners said Friday that the Covax facility, created to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, expected to begin delivering jabs early next year.

Announcing the agency had secured nearly two billion doses of vaccine candidates, the WHO said in a statement that this would "enable all participating economies to have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021.""The light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

