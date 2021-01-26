UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccine Firms Must Deliver: EU Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Covid-19 vaccine firms must deliver: EU chief

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Companies producing Covid-19 vaccines "must deliver," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen insisted on Tuesday as tensions mounted between her European Commission and pharmaceutical firms that have delayed deliveries.

"Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines," she said in a live video address to an online-only version of the annual World Economic Forum usually held in Davos, Switzerland.

"And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations," she said.

Related Topics

World Europe Switzerland Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

30 minutes ago

EGA completes major periodic refurbishment of Al T ..

30 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

44 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

41 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.