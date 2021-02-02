UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Lands In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

COVID-19 vaccine lands in AJK

MIRPUR [AJK}: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The due consignment of the China-invented vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 on Tuesday reached Azad Jammu Kashmir.

It appeared when Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz told media here that due stock of the vaccine for prevention from the novel corona virus has reached Mirpur for immunization which would be started from February 3 Wednesday (Today.

He said that the central vaccination center has been set up in the State-run Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital for administering the vaccine to all concerned under phased program.

The DC said that at first leg of the vaccination program, the front-line workers of the State Health Department, engaged in combating the pandemic in various health facilities in the district, would be administered anti-corona virus vaccine.

Tahir Mumtaz said that in the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination program, the anti-corona vaccine would be administered to the persons of the age of 60 years and above besides serious and impending extremely serious patients of the pandemic in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said that all necessary required arrangements have been made for the storage, preservation and transportation of the vaccine in the DHQ hospital to ensure the successful accomplishment of the vaccination program.

Related Topics

Jammu Mirpur February Media All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

41 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

49 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

55 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.