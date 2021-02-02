COVID-19 vaccine lands in AJK

MIRPUR [AJK}: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The due consignment of the China-invented vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 on Tuesday reached Azad Jammu Kashmir.

It appeared when Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz told media here that due stock of the vaccine for prevention from the novel corona virus has reached Mirpur for immunization which would be started from February 3 Wednesday (Today.

He said that the central vaccination center has been set up in the State-run Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital for administering the vaccine to all concerned under phased program.

The DC said that at first leg of the vaccination program, the front-line workers of the State Health Department, engaged in combating the pandemic in various health facilities in the district, would be administered anti-corona virus vaccine.

Tahir Mumtaz said that in the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination program, the anti-corona vaccine would be administered to the persons of the age of 60 years and above besides serious and impending extremely serious patients of the pandemic in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said that all necessary required arrangements have been made for the storage, preservation and transportation of the vaccine in the DHQ hospital to ensure the successful accomplishment of the vaccination program.