UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Provisionally Approved For Australians Aged From 5 To 11

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

CANBERRA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), on Sunday provisionally approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Federal government now expects the vaccine rollout for that cohort to start on Jan.

10 pending approval from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI).

"The vaccine dose approved by the TGA for children aged 5 to 11 is the same safe and effective vaccine used for other age cohorts, however is one-third the dose approved for those aged 12 and over," according to a media release from Hunt.

"As with other age groups, the use of this vaccine in children aged 5-11 years should be given in two doses at least 3 weeks apart."

