UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available For Public Use In November In China: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

COVID-19 vaccines may be available for public use in November in China: Experts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Research and development on COVID-19 vaccines in China is progressing rapidly, and they may be available for public use as early as November, a senior virologist said.

Five of the nine COVID-19 vaccines that have entered phase 3 clinical trials globally are being developed in China, and they have produced satisfying trial results, said Wu Guizhen, chief biosafety expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to China Daily on Thursday.

A vaccine usually has to complete three phases of trials before gaining market approval.

None of the people who have received candidate COVID-19 vaccines developed by China for emergency use have exhibited serious side effects or contracted the novel coronavirus, Wu said.

"It is expected that ordinary people can receive COVID-19 vaccination in November or December," she said. "We expect the vaccinations will remain effective for between one and three years." Faced with a deadly pandemic, countries have been racing against time to research and develop COVID-19 vaccines. A vaccine can normally take more than a decade to develop.

Effective vaccines have been seen as a crucial weapon in containing the pandemic, which has resulted in nearly 30 million cases worldwide. Although it is effectively under control in China, some experts have called for vigilance to guard against new outbreaks in winter.

Related Topics

China May November December Market Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

26 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

10 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

10 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.