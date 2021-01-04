(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Fijian Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said Monday that two COVID-19 vaccines have requirements that are within Fiji's cold chain capacity and they are able to store drugs in it for the island nation's use.

Fong said the ministry has the ability to store Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

Moderna has been reportedly approved by the U.S. government as the country's second COVID-19 vaccine and has been distributed in some countries in the South-Pacific region. Oxford/AstraZeneca has been approved for use in Britain.

Fong said a COVID-19 vaccine task-force has been set up and they are talking to various United Nation agencies who are putting together a plan based on best available scientific data for Fiji's vaccine program.

The vaccines are expected to be sent to Fiji early this year and that the finer details are being discussed with the COVID-19 vaccine task-force and the U.

N. agencies helping them source the vaccines, he said, adding that the vaccination program will be rolled out free of charge.

The vaccine works well in preventing people from getting sick and requiring hospitalization and is less effective in reducing the transmission of COVID-19, Fond said, this means that a significant proportion of the population will have to be vaccinated before they can start looking at opening borders or increasing economic recovery efforts in the country.

As an island nation in the South Pacific region, Fiji has a population of about 900,000.

Currently, Fiji has had 49 cases in total since its first COVID-19 case was detected on March 19, with the last 31 cases detected in border quarantine.