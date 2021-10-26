Covid blow for Packers ahead of Cardinals clash

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams could be in doubt for the team's crunch clash with the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the Covid-19 list, the team said Monday.

The Packers said Adams had been put on the reserve list for players who either test positive for Covid-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

ESPN cited an unidentified source as saying that Adams had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Adams, who has said previously that he has been vaccinated, can return to action if he passes two consecutive tests and is asymptomatic.

However Adams would need to be cleared quickly to be available for selection for Thursday's game against the 7-0 Cardinals, the only unbeaten team left in the NFL this season.

Adams is a key part of the Packers offense, and has helped the team to a 6-1 record this season with 52 receptions and 744 receiving yards, including three touchdowns.

News of Adams' case came shortly the Packers confirmed defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who is also vaccinated, had tested positive for Covid-19. Barry also faces missing the trip to Arizona.

The Packers are already without left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for this week's game.

"Going to Arizona, we're going to have to put our best game up to this date in order to beat the best team in the NFL right now," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.