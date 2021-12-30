UrduPoint.com

Covid Bogs Down Biden In Winter Of Discontent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 02:20 AM

Covid bogs down Biden in winter of discontent

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Joe Biden promised to "follow the science" when he took over from Donald Trump, but a year later record infections, testing shortfalls and stubborn vaccine resistance have turned one of his presidency's political strongpoints into a growing liability.

Data on Wednesday showing the highest number yet of new Covid infections -- 265,427 cases on a moving seven-day average -- underlined Biden's impotence against the mutating virus.

The good news buried behind the scary numbers is that the Omicron variant driving the new surge may be much less deadly than previous versions. So while Americans -- and people in many other countries -- are getting infected in droves, the consequences are so far considerably milder.

