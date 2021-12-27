UrduPoint.com

Covid Case In England 'family Group' At Melbourne Test

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :England's team underwent urgent rapid antigen tests Monday after a member of their family group tested positive for Covid-19, casting a shadow over day two of the third Ashes Test.

Australian broadcaster, the Seven Network, also said they had been a positive case among its staff working at the Melbourne cricket Ground.

England issued statement barely an hour before play on day two saying "team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT Covid tests following a positive test in the team's family group".

But it later added: "The England team have been given the all clear to travel to the MCG.

" Day two was due to start with Australia on 61 for one in reply to England's 185 all out.

After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.

Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Two members of the media covering the match also tested positive.

