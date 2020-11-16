Covid case sends Norway squad into quarantine before Austria game

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Norway will be without Erling Braut Haaland and Martin Odegaard for Wednesday's Nations League finale in Austria as the squad was ordered to quarantine after a team-mate tested positive for Covid-19.

UEFA cancelled Norway's match in Romania at the weekend after Norwegian authorities banned the squad from travelling to Bucharest following a positive test returned by full-back Omar Elabdellaoui.

As a result the team has been forced to self-isolate, and a new squad including 13 uncapped players will be sent to Vienna for a match Norway must win to finish top of the group.

The travelling 18-man squad is comprised almost exclusively of overseas-based players following a compromise agreed with local health authorities. Forward Veton Berisha is the lone domestic call-up.

Odegaard, who could still have featured having already tested positive for the virus in September, instead returned to his club Real Madrid after discussions with the Norwegian FA.

"The manner in which the players have responded (at short notice) is impressive," said Norway Under-21 coach Leif Gunnar Smerud, who will take charge of the senior squad on a temporary basis.