UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Cases In Europe Up Again After 10 Weeks Of Decline: WHO Europe

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks of decline: WHO Europe

Copenhagen, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Thursday said over two months of declining Covid cases in Europe had come to an end, warning a new wave would come "unless we remain disciplined.""Last week, the number of cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings and easing of social restrictions," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.

maps-jll/yad

Related Topics

World Europe

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

46 minutes ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

46 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

53 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

1 hour ago

CAGS conducts webinar on big data in genomics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.