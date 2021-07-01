Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks of decline: WHO Europe

Copenhagen, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Thursday said over two months of declining Covid cases in Europe had come to an end, warning a new wave would come "unless we remain disciplined.""Last week, the number of cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings and easing of social restrictions," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.

