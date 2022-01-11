UrduPoint.com

Covid Cases In Premier League Drop For Second Successive Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Premier League has revealed a drop in the number of positive coronavirus tests among players and staff for a second successive week.

There were 72 positive cases in the latest round of testing between January 3 and 9, an improvement on the 94 recorded in the previous figures.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 3 January and Sunday 9 January, 12,973 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 72 new positive cases," a Premier League statement said on Monday.

"This is the second week in a row the number of positive results have decreased." The lower number of positive cases in the English top-flight comes after the Christmas schedule was severely disrupted by postponements.

Amid the surge in the Omicron strain across Britain, numerous clubs had games called off due to a combination of rising Covid cases and mounting injuries.

Leicester's trip to Everton on Tuesday has been postponed for a second time after the Foxes successfully applied to the Premier League to have the match rescheduled.

The match was originally scheduled for December 19, only for it to be cancelled when Leicester reported several Covid cases.

Despite fielding a side strong enough to beat Watford 4-1 in their FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, Leicester said Covid problems, injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations had left them short.

The Premier League assesses applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis, including the ability of a club to field a team and the severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Related Topics

Africa Christmas Leicester January December Sunday Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

1 hour ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

1 hour ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

1 hour ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

1 hour ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

1 hour ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.