UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Cases Surpass 40 Million In Latin America And The Caribbean

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Covid cases surpass 40 million in Latin America and the Caribbean

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The number of Covid-19 cases surpassed 40 million on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since the first coronavirus infections were recorded last year, the number of cases in the region has reached 40,073,507, according to an AFP count based on official data as of 0200 GMT.

The number of deaths has reached 1,353,335.

The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has fueled a surge in Covid-19 cases around the world this week, with total cases hitting 192,942,266 with 4,143,687 deaths.

Related Topics

World Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

15 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

16 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.