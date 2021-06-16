UrduPoint.com
Covid, Conflict And Debt Hinder Ethiopia's Economic Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Covid, conflict and debt hinder Ethiopia's economic reforms

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised a spectacular overhaul of Ethiopia's tightly-controlled economy: reforms to spur growth, unshackle the country's potential, and lift millions out of poverty.

But three years on, with elections on June 21, Abiy's agenda remains largely unrealised, and the country burdened with debt, the economic pain of the coronavirus, and a costly war in Tigray.

"Things are worse now... The country is broke and on the verge of defaulting," said one European diplomat, who asked not to be named.

One of Africa's fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia took massive loans to fund some of its flashiest infrastructure projects, including a modern railway from Addis Ababa to Djibouti.

But paying back its external debt -- some $30 billion (25 billion Euros), mostly to China -- has proven difficult.

This year alone, Ethiopia owes about $2 billion to its creditors and has sought unsuccessfully to defer payment.

"We are not now in a position to pay," said Alemayehu Geda, a professor of economics at Addis Ababa University.

Ratings agency Moody's in May downgraded Ethiopia's credit score, following a similar cut by Fitch Ratings in February.

Alemayehu said the problem is not the amount of borrowing -- Ethiopia's external debt to GDP ratio has fallen under Abiy -- but a dire lack of Dollars.

The country of 110 million people imports far more than it exports, fuelling a structural deficit of much-needed foreign exchange.

