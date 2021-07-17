UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Curfew, Music Ban On Greek Party Island Mykonos

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Covid curfew, music ban on Greek party island Mykonos

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Greece on Saturday imposed a five-hour night curfew and other restrictions on the popular travel island of Mykonos because of a "worrying" spike in local Covid-19 infections, officials said.

The measures include a curfew from 1:00 am to 6:00 am and a ban on bars, clubs and restaurants from playing music, and are effective immediately until July 26, deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias said in a statement.

"We call on the residents, visitors and business owners of our beautiful island to follow the measures faithfully...so that the spread of the virus can be swiftly checked and Mykonos can return to normal," Hardalias said.

One of Greece's top travel destinations, Mykonos draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually -- including a steady stream of celebrities -- to its picturesque beaches and vibrant nightlife.

But Greek authorities have been lately alarmed by the number of clandestine parties held in the island's numerous villas.

Hardalias on July 15 had warned that active cases on Mykonos had quadrupled to over 300 in just a week.

On Saturday he said organisers of private gatherings of over 20 people risk fines of up to 200,000 Euros ($236,000).

Greece is experiencing a steady climb in Covid-19 infections in recent days, largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant.

Nearly 2,700 new cases were announced nationwide on Friday, compared to fewer than 400 three weeks prior.

Related Topics

Music Business Greece July From Top

Recent Stories

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

34 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

53 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

53 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

57 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.