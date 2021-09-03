UrduPoint.com

Covid Forces Changes To Australia's Top Golf Events

Sydney, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Australia's two biggest golf tournaments were Friday pushed back from their allotted dates amid concerns over public safety and quarantine requirements for players during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian Open, which was called off last year for the first time since 1945 as coronavirus raged, was due to take place from November 25-28 at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney.

But it has been rescheduled to a yet-to-be-decided timeslot in late January or February.

Meanwhile, the Australian PGA Championship, set to tee off on December 2 at Royal Queensland, will now be played from January 13-16.

"These decisions are not taken lightly when we are talking about our flagship tournaments that are playing opportunities for our members," said PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman.

"As much as the number of Covid-19 cases is a big concern, it's also the quarantine requirements that make it difficult to run golf tournaments.

"Not all countries require international visitors to quarantine -- America for example -- and that puts Australia at a disadvantage in an international sport." Australia's international borders remain closed to most travellers and even people moving between some of the country's different states and regions can be subject to a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Kirkman said he was optimistic that as Australia's vaccination program ramped up, the environment would change early next year.

More than half of Australia's 25 million people are currently stuck in lockdown, although the country's sluggish vaccine rollout has picked up in recent weeks as more supplies become available.

Just over one-third of adults are now fully vaccinated and the national government has said it will start to reopen international borders when the figure reaches 80 percent.

