Covid global death toll passes 5 million: AFP tally

Paris, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Covid-19 has killed more than five million people since the World Health Organization reported the outbreak of the disease in late December 2019, a tally by AFP showed on Monday.

The toll, at 2130 GMT and based on official records, takes into account deaths recorded by national health authorities, and represents only a fraction of the actual coronavirus-related deaths -- which could be two to three times higher than the official figure.