Covid-hit Brescia Out Of Italian Cup, Empoli To Meet Holders Napoli

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Covid-hit Brescia out of Italian Cup, Empoli to meet holders Napoli

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Brescia have forfeited their Italian Cup fourth round match at Empoli on Wednesday because of a coronavirus outbreak in the northern squad.

The Lombardy side said in a statement that "following swabs carried out on Tuesday and today (Wednesday), some members of the group were positive".

"Therefore, given the situation, the club have decided to forfeit the away match in order to avoid the spread of an outbreak within the team group that could compromise the continuation of the Serie B championship."As a result Brescia forfeit the game 3-0 with their Serie B rivals advancing to the last 16 where they will meet defending champions Napoli in January.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

